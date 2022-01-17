Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged "twindemic" with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* A review of "Plan B" measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England could take place this week or early next, a senior government source said, part of efforts to move attention away from lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street. * Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned following an internal probe into his conduct, including breaches of COVID-19 rules.

* Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam's streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as infections hit a new record. * Over a thousand people marched in Budapest protesting against COVID-19 inoculation at a rally organized by the far-right Our Homeland Movement.

* Austria's government proposed setting the minimum age for mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 at 18 and rolling out the program in stages from Feb. 1. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Several Chinese cities went on high alert as the Lunar New Year holiday travel season started, requiring travelers to report their trips days before their arrival as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing. * Japan will bring forward booster shots by as much as two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, as governors of Tokyo and surrounding prefectures agreed to request further measures from the central government, including shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants.

* India's capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said. * World men's tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic returned home reluctantly after being kicked out of the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status which could now cloud his participation in future tournaments.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel's cabinet approved additional state aid to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron variant.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Shionogi & Co Ltd started a Phase III trial in Japan of its vaccine candidate S-268019 that will compare its results to that of an approved vaccine.

* Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told French TV station BFM TV that the company was making a 520 million euro investment plan in France to help tackle COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares were slightly higher in early trading as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week. * The global job market will taker longer to recover than previously thought, with unemployment levels set to remain above pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2023 due to uncertainty about the pandemic's course and duration, the International Labour Organization said in a report.

* China's economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but weak consumption at the year-end and a property slowdown point to cooling momentum and the need for more policy support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)