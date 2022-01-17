Mcap of BSE-listed companies jumps to all-time high of over Rs 280 lakh cr

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of over Rs 280 lakh crore on Monday as benchmark indices bounced back after taking a breather in the previous trade. The 30-share BSE benchmark gained 85.88 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,308.91. During the day, it jumped 162.45 points to 61,385.48.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a lifetime high of Rs 2,80,02,437.71 crore on Monday.

Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day rising streak to close with slim losses on Friday.

''Markets started the week on a flat note amid mixed global cues. As the day progressed, high volatility was witnessed but the benchmark traded in a positive range for most of the session,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Ultratech Cement was the biggest gainer among the Sensex shares, with a gain of 2.78 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, TCS, L&T and SBI.

In the broader market, BSE midcap index rose by 0.23 per cent while smallcap index gained 0.61 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)