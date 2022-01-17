Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:40 IST
RBI buys, sells equal amount of US dollar in November
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought and sold the equivalent proportion of the US dollar in November 2021, according to data from the central bank.

The RBI purchased USD 8.489 billion from the spot market and sold a similar amount in the market, the monthly RBI Bulletin for January 2022 released on Monday showed.

In October, the RBI had turned net seller of the US currency after it bought USD 7.755 billion from the spot market and sold USD 7.855 billion, the data showed.

In November 2020, the RBI had net bought USD 10.26 billion from the spot market.

During FY 2020-21, the RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the financial year 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of November 2021 stood at USD 49.106 billion, similar to the previous month, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

