Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airline CEOs urge action to avoid 'catastrophic' 5G flight disruptions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 23:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airline CEOs urge action to avoid 'catastrophic' 5G flight disruptions
  • Country:
  • United States

The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis Wednesday when AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service.

"Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others to the White House, Transportation Department, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission. "This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays."

Action is urgent, they added in the letter also signed by UPS Airlines, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express. "To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022