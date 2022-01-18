Cimpress Launches Back to Work Program For Women on Break

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Cimpress understands that everyone has multiple responsibilities to fulfill while providing a comfortable life for their families. However, given the societal construct, the domestic responsibilities often fall in the plate of women. Some manage to balance both the worlds, professional as well as personal, but some have to prioritize personal.

Cimpress salutes all such women who make their houses as home. As a token of gratitude, Cimpress India has rolled out Back to Work program for women who may have taken a sabbatical for any reason but now want to re-ignite their career life. The program has been designed to create a re-entry route for women with the best of learning opportunities based on their previous expertise and experience in the domains across Software Development and Design.

Under this program, the candidates will be able to maintain the right work-life balance with remote work options and flexible working hours enabling to get back to the work-routine faster. This will not only be an opportunity to develop new skills, forge new relationships, interact with the subject matter experts but could also lead to full-time opportunities with Cimpress India.

On the launch, Kara Hecker, Director, Product Management, said, ''We understand how daunting it may be for you to return to work after a break, especially in the fast-paced world we are living in. But we are here to support you during the transition; Cimpress is a diverse and inclusive organisation and with this program, we aim to further cultivate a work environment that allows women to find opportunities and encourage them re-build their careers.'' About Cimpress India Cimpress India is a global capability centre for Cimpress N.V. The global entity was founded in 1994, and is a group of ~15 e-commerce companies across the world, specialized in various domains of mass customization. At Cimpress, we drive competitive advantage across our various businesses by investing centrally in a select few shared strategic capabilities that have the greatest potential to create company-wide value. Cimpress India is one such key strategic enterprise focused on building great teams in India across the domains of engineering, design, and artwork processing for various Cimpress businesses driving innovation. Cimpress India​ began its journey in April 2017 and we now have 1800+ great minds in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai working across various areas of software engineering as well as graphic design and prepress services for several different Cimpress businesses. With multi million customers, our teams are constantly challenging themselves to empower our businesses to be more entrepreneurial through our cutting-edge technology solutions. The teams in India form an important limb of the global talent network of our central teams and businesses around the world, solving complex customer demands through e-commerce, design and manufacturing capabilities. Our primary engineering focus is to build products that are scalable and provide an impact and we need great talent like you to come and help us succeed. PWR PWR

