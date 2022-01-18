Left Menu

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicles price by 0.9 per cent due to rise in input costs

Tata Motors said on Tuesday it will increase prices of passenger vehicles by an average 0.9 per cent effective from January 19, 2022 due to a steep rise in input costs.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:52 IST
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicles price by 0.9 per cent due to rise in input costs
The hike in prices will not impact on bookings done till January 18. . Image Credit: ANI
Tata Motors said on Tuesday it will increase prices of passenger vehicles by an average 0.9 per cent effective from January 19, 2022 due to a steep rise in input costs. "Effective January 19, 2022, an average increase of 0.9 per cent will be implemented, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said in a statement.

At the same time, the Company has also taken a reduction of upto Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers, it said. "While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike," the company said.

The hike in prices will not impact on bookings done till January 18. "In line with the company's customer-first approach, it has again decided to offer price protection to all its customers who have reposed the faith and confidence in the Tata Motors' New Forever range. Assures no impact on Tata cars booked on or before January 18, 2022," Tata Motors said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

