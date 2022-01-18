Left Menu

EKI Energy Services posts Rs 161 cr net profit for Dec quarter

EKI Energy Services Ltd EKI Energy is a leading developer and supplier of carbon credit. The company said it continued strong growth momentum and reported total revenues of Rs 1,325 crores for the nine months of FY 2021-22.

EKI Energy Services posts Rs 161 cr net profit for Dec quarter
EKI Energy Services Ltd has reported a Rs 161.21 crore net profit for December 2021 quarter.

The company did not provide the financial figure for the year-ago quarter. A company spokesperson told PTI that the company was listed last year and has the audited data for the nine months of the current fiscal only.

However, the company stated that its net profit was Rs 81.25 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Its total income stood at Rs 688.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI Energy) is a leading developer and supplier of carbon credit. The company said it continued strong growth momentum and reported total revenues of Rs 1,325 crores for the nine months of FY 2021-22. The strong business performance has been supported by the higher demand and pricing of carbon credits, driven by changing regulations for climate control, increasing awareness of GHG emissions reduction, carbon neutrality pledges and widening carbon credit demand-supply gap, the firm said. Its net profit or profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 278 crore with margins in the nine months this fiscal (April to December 2021), while it had recorded a PAT of Rs 19 crore in 2020-21.

