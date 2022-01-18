Left Menu

Scindia takes meeting with Commerce Ministry on kickstarting multi-modal logistics hub

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:12 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of his ministry and the Commerce Ministry on kickstarting multi-modal logistics hubs in India.

On Tuesday, he said on Twitter that alongside necessary infrastructure, it was equally important to make our cargo movement processes seamless and customer-friendly.

He said he chaired a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Department of Commerce on the way forward for kickstarting multi-modal logistics hubs in India. Department of Commerce works under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

''Suggested institutionalising a Project Management Group with stakeholders spanning ministries and concerned industries to identify and address the prevailing challenges,'' Scindia said.

The government had on December 30, 2020, approved a multi-modal logistics and transport hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh with a view to making India a strong player in the global value chain.

