Prestige Estates shares gain over 3 pc on stellar Q3 sales bookings

The companys sales bookings stood at Rs 2,026 crore in the year-ago period.The Bengaluru-based Prestige group has also clocked the highest-ever collections of Rs 2,431.6 crore during the December quarter, up 70 per cent year-on-year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:40 IST
Shares of Prestige Estates on Tuesday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in sales bookings for the quarter ending December.

At the BSE, the stock during the day zoomed 7.96 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 553.40. It settled at Rs 525.45, a gain of 2.52 per cent.

The stock settled at Rs 530.05, up 3.43 per cent after jumping 8.28 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 554.90 during the day on the NSE.

In volume terms, 3.55 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 49.39 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Monday reported over two-fold jump in sales bookings at record Rs 4,267.6 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 2,026 crore in the year-ago period.

The Bengaluru-based Prestige group has also clocked the highest-ever collections of Rs 2,431.6 crore during the December quarter, up 70 per cent year-on-year. During April-December 2021, the company's sales bookings rose 97 per cent to record Rs 7,113.4 crore, as against Rs 3,610.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Prestige group Chairman Irfan Razack said, ''the new sales were backed by the great response to our newly launched project and the existing inventories across geographies.'' PTI SUM MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

