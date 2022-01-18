Left Menu

Antrix-Devas deal signed during Congress regime was 'fraud', says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the satellite deal between ISRO's commercial arm Antrix and Devas Multimedia signed in 2005 under the Congress-party led government was a fraud and has caused huge damage to the exchequer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:57 IST
Antrix-Devas deal signed during Congress regime was 'fraud', says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the satellite deal between ISRO's commercial arm Antrix and Devas Multimedia signed in 2005 under the Congress-party led government was a fraud and has caused huge damage to the exchequer. "This was a fraud. This came out clearly in the Supreme Court of India's judgement," Sitharaman said addressing a press conference a day after the Supreme Court of India ordered winding up of Devas Multimedia.

Sitharaman accused Congress-party led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for allowing the fraudulent deal and letting it linger for so many years. "In 2011, when the whole thing was cancelled, Devas went to international arbitration, the Government of India never appointed an arbitrator, was reminded to appoint arbitrator within 21 days, but the Government didn't appoint," she said.

"The Supreme Court order shows how the UPA government indulged in wrong practices. Antrix-Devas deal was against national security. It should be Congress party's turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of India," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022