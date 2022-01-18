DDC to launch platform for engaging young volunteers to address civic issues

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) will soon launch a platform to engage young volunteers in addressing the environmental and civic issues plaguing the city, vice chairman of the Delhi government's think-tank Jasmine Shah said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Delhi@2047 initiative in August 2020 with an aim that the city's per capita income will be equal to that of Singapore and it will have world-class infrastructure and public services.

The Delhi@2047 initiative hosted by the DDC is dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships with individuals and organisations to ''build a Delhi of our dreams'' by 2047, the 100th year of the country's independence, Shah said in his address at the Delhi Volunteering Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

In the first phase of Delhi@2047, the DDC has collaborated with the private sector and philanthropic organisations on key projects such as the ''City of Lakes'' and the ''School Health Clinics'', he said.

''In the next phase of the initiative, the DDC will soon launch a platform with well-designed roles for young volunteers to participate in environmental and local civic issues. The government will facilitate and support the young volunteers across several departments,'' he said.

The Delhi government has also launched the ''Desh Ke Mentor'' programme with an aim to create a movement of young volunteers. Shah said there is a desire among the youngsters to volunteer, which can be channelised if the government creates opportunities and designs tools to engage them.

Kejriwal launched the ''Desh Ke Mentor'' programme in October 2021, in which young volunteers act as guides for the students of classes 10 to 12 in the Delhi government schools.

In over two months, 45,000 young volunteers, including hundreds from IITs and IIMs, have registered under the programme, mentoring approximately 1,75,000 students, Shah said.

The DDC is the policy think-tank of the Delhi government. It regularly engages with corporations, philanthropic organisations and civic bodies on several urban development issues.

Under its India@75 initiative, Shah noted the significant role young volunteers have played through NGOs and community engagement.