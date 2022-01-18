Left Menu

Ahead of UP polls, Rs 99 lakh 'unaccounted' cash in SUV seized in Noida

Two people were briefly detained by the police in poll-bound Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Tuesday after undocumented cash worth Rs 99,30,500 was found in their SUV, officials said.The money has been seized by Income Tax officials, who were informed by the local police about the incident in the morning, Assistant Commissioner of Police Noida Rajneesh Verma said.The two people who were in the SUV were detained for questioning.

Two people were briefly detained by the police in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday after undocumented cash worth Rs 99,30,500 was found in their SUV, officials said.

The money has been seized by Income Tax officials, who were informed by the local police about the incident in the morning, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

''The two people who were in the SUV were detained for questioning. They could not produce any documents related to the cash. One of them was the driver while the other identified himself as a field manager of a Delhi-based private company,'' Verma told PTI.

The officer said the duo was released by the police after questioning and due procedures, even as the senior officials of the private company they worked for did not appear before the police till Tuesday evening.

''The SUV (Toyota Fortuner) has been impounded,'' Verma said.

The police are further probing the matter, including any link of the cash with the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi goes to polls on February 10. Election results will be out on March 10.

