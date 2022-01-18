Samaj Electoral Trust gave Rs 2 crore to JD(U), Rs 1 crore to BJP in Bihar in FY 2020-21
- Country:
- India
Samaj Electoral Trust made donations totalling Rs 3 crore to political parties in Bihar in the financial year 2020-21, according to the organisation's contribution report made public by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
The trust, registered in Kolkata, received Rs 3 crore from Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. on October 7, 2020, it said.
The trust said Rs 2 crore was contributed to the Janata Dal (United) and Rs 1 crore to the BJP Bihar unit.
Swadeshi Electoral Trust said in its report that it had not received any contributions during the financial year 2020-21.
''No donation made to political parties by the trust in financial year 2020-21,” the Delhi-based trust said.
Assembly election in Bihar was held in October-November 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Two minor girls rescued, two suspects arrested
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Union IT Minister Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Union IT Minister Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
Cold wave grips Delhi, homeless take refuge in night shelters
Delhi Police asks Twitter for details of user who first posted 'Bulli Bai' content, directs removal of all related tweets