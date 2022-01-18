Left Menu

White House says it wants a 5G solution that protects air safety, minimizes disruptions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:27 IST
The White House said on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimizing disruption to air travel.

"Our objective is of course to reach a solution around 5G deployment that maintains the highest level of safety while minimizing disruptions to passenger travel," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

