Jangpura RRTS station underpass complete: NCRTC

The NCRTC has finished constructing the Jangpura Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station underpass, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) stated that the underpass comprises four lanes and passes beneath Mathura Road, enabling movement of all kinds of vehicles towards the Jangpura RRTS station.

This will also provide access to the train stabling-cum-maintenance yard, which is being constructed for all the three corridors of the RRTS network. Jangpura RRTS station is being connected by Mathura Road in South Delhi for smooth accessibility to the station. The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is slated to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut by 2025, it stated.

According to the NCRTC, the new facility will help residents of Ashram, Maharani Bagh, Nizamuddin and Jangpura avail RRTS services without having to worry about traffic jams.

"This underpass construction has been done by box-pushing technology using precast boxes and pushing was done with the help of hydraulic jacks, without disturbing the movement of traffic. This underpass is completely pedestrian friendly as about 1.5-meter-wide space both side is dedicated to the pedestrian movement," the statement read.

Jangpura RRTS station is the 25th station on the 82-km-long Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor with a stabling yard for train stabling and maintenance, operational control centre, office complexes and residential towers, the statement mentioned.

NCRTC is implementing India's first RRTS, which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. It has a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR. It will also lead to reduction in vehicular congestion and air pollution, according to the NCRTC.

