MP girl's abduction case solved, accused held in Thane

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday made multiple arrests in connection with the abduction of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The GRP Thane had received specific information from the Madhya Pradesh Police about the abducted girl and started assisting them in locating the accused persons, the official said.

An FIR about the abduction was registered at a police station in Jabalpur, he said.

The accused persons were finally located at Thane railway station, from where they were arrested, the official said.

He, however, did not specify how many persons were nabbed in the case.

''Assisting the investigation into a minor's abduction registered with Jabalpur Police, Thane Railway Police traced the accused and arrested them. The abducted girl is currently in the custody of Madhya Pradesh Police for further investigation. #AGRPCommitment'', informed Commissioner GRP Mumbai in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)