BRIEF-Taiwan's China Airlines Says Will Comply With U.S. Guidance To Prevent 5G Interference On Flights

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 09:54 IST
China Airlines Ltd:

* TAIWAN'S CHINA AIRLINES SAYS WILL COMPLY WITH U.S. GUIDANCE TO PREVENT 5G INTERFERENCE ON FLIGHTS

* CHINA AIRLINES SAYS SOME FLIGHTS WILL BE RESCHEDULED BASED ON APPLICABLE GUIDANCE AND IT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR RELEVANT TECHNICAL MEASURES Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

