BRIEF-Taiwan's China Airlines Says Will Comply With U.S. Guidance To Prevent 5G Interference On Flights
* TAIWAN'S CHINA AIRLINES SAYS WILL COMPLY WITH U.S. GUIDANCE TO PREVENT 5G INTERFERENCE ON FLIGHTS
* CHINA AIRLINES SAYS SOME FLIGHTS WILL BE RESCHEDULED BASED ON APPLICABLE GUIDANCE AND IT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR RELEVANT TECHNICAL MEASURES Further company coverage:
