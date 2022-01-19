Left Menu

JSW Energy net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 324 cr in Dec quarter

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore in December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 124 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing said.

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore in December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 124 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing said. The total revenue of the company rose to Rs 1,984 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,659 crore a year ago.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

