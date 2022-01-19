Bihar to get 559 MW electricity from 660 MW unit

Power availability in Bihar is likely to look up further with the commissioning of a 660 MW unit in Aurangabad district by the National Thermal Power Corporation.

According to Vijay Singh, Regional Executive Director (East-1), NTPC, the third and final unit of Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC) at Nabinagar in Aurangabad is scheduled this month.

''Total generation capacity of NPGC would be raised to 1980 MW from 1320 MW at present with a total expenditure of Rs.19,412 crore,” Singh said. Bihar would get 84.8 per cent that is 559 MW while the rest would be allocated to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim, the official said. ''NTPC is proud of its team at NPGC which worked with dedication to achieve this milestone in record time span amid challenges thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic'', he said.

The NTPC official said 72 hours Full Load Trail operation of this unit will commence from January 26.

''This means the unit is officially moving towards NPGC generation fleet'', he added.

According to NTPC spokesman Vishwanath Chandan, two units of NPGC have been operational since September 6, 2019 and July 23,2021 respectively from which Bihar has been getting 1122 MW. With the successful commissioning of Unit 3, total power allocation from NPGC to Bihar would reach 1683 MW, he said. “At present NTPC has an installed power generation capacity of 7970 Megawatts (MW) across six projects in Bihar'', Chandan added.

