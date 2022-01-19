Left Menu

Tata Investment Corp posts 42.8 pc jump in consolidated PAT to Rs 39.7 cr for Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:44 IST
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a 42.86 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 39.73 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 27.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 50.97 crore as against Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company, which is primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities, said its total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6.01 crore as compared with Rs 5.04 crore a year ago.

In a separate filing, Tata Investment Corporation said its board of directors approved the appointment of Farida Khambata as an additional director (non-executive, independent) with effect from January 19, 2022, up to December 11, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

