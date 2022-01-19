US home construction rises third straight month in December

Left Menu

Construction of new homes in the US rose for the third consecutive month in December and data released Wednesday suggests that the frantic pace of building will continue this year.The December increase puts home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.70 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

PTI | Silverspring | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:11 IST
The December increase puts home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.70 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. In all of 2021, nearly 1.6 million housing units were started a 15.6 per cent increase over 2020. What has been a strong housing market for years appears to be on the verge of getting even hotter in spite of rising interest rates. Applications for building permits, which can forecast future building activity, rose a whopping 9.1 per cent to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.87 million units. That's the strongest month for permits since January of 2021.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, told The Associated Press recently that with a 3 million to 4 million home shortage and builders able to supply less than 2 million homes a year, the market will continue to favour sellers. First-time buyers, already facing challenges breaking in to the market, will struggle as both interest rates and prices continue to rise, Yun said.

Average long-term US mortgage rates jumped again last week, reaching their highest level since March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the US. Mortgage rates are expected to rise this year after the Federal Reserve announced last month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term interest rates — as it attempts to get inflation under control.

A monthly survey of builder sentiment released Tuesday by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment ticking back down slightly to 83 in January from 84 in December, but remained stable. The index hit a record reading of 90 last November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

