Left Menu

Global vaccine program COVAX low on funds, seeks $5.2B

The initial goal was to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, but COVAXs lack of cash when vaccine deals were being made gave it a late start, and most of the worlds vaccine doses have gone to wealthy nations who locked in contracts.As things stand now, less than 10 per cent of the people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, while more than 60 per cent of worlds overall population has been vaccinated some with three or four doses.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:14 IST
Global vaccine program COVAX low on funds, seeks $5.2B
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines equally between rich and poor countries asked Wednesday for USD 5.2 billion in funds to be able to keep buying doses in coming months. The UN-backed programme known as COVAX has delivered just over 1 billion doses since shipments started nearly a year ago. The initial goal was to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, but COVAX's lack of cash when vaccine deals were being made gave it a late start, and most of the world's vaccine doses have gone to wealthy nations who locked in contracts.

As things stand now, less than 10 per cent of the people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, while more than 60 per cent of world's overall population has been vaccinated — some with three or four doses. Seth Berkley, the CEO of GAVI, the global health organization that co-founded the COVAX initiative, said it was key to supplying poor countries with vaccine shots now and in the future but "we right now are basically out of money."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022