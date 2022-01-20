SECL production crosses 100MT, co striving to achieve 172MT in FY22: Official

Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Ltd has topped the 100-million tonne production mark in the 2021-22 fiscal and is making all efforts to achieve its ambitious output target of 172 million tonnes by March, a company official said on Thursday.

The coal-production figure of SECL stood at 100.19 million tonnes as on January 18. It is the only arm of Coal India to have produced dry fuel in excess of 150 million tonnes in the last three years.

In 2020-21, the company's output was 150.6 million tonnes.

SECL is supplying coal to power utilities on a priority basis, the official said, adding, during the current fiscal, it has dispatched 121.56 million tonnes, registering a growth of 14 per cent over the previous year.

The company operates more than 350 mines across eight states in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)