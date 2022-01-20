10 Reasons Why Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Should Be on Every Traveller’s Bucket List

Yas Island, one of the world's fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations, is one of a kind destination which offers something for all types of holidaymakers. Whether you are looking for a dose of adrenaline or a peaceful weekend to unwind at a beach, Yas Island caters to all tastes and ages, as it provides a world of opportunities that are sure to delight and keep travelers entertained.

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi, Yas Island is just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. For an experience like no other travelers can visit Yas Island which is home to high-end hotels, extravagant shopping areas, great restaurants, beautiful beaches, roller coaster rides, and much more! Listed below are 10 reasons to explore the UAE's up-and-coming leisure capital.

1. Ferrari World Located in the heart of Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is an award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park. Celebrating the spirit of the legendary marque, the theme park is home to 43 thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, spectacular live shows, and popular seasonal festivities that showcase extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, as well as the record-breaking Flying Aces. The theme park also offers a mix of remarkable rides, interactive attractions, and simulators that bring a world of thrills to Yas Island's blend of unique attractions. The theme park prides itself on hosting exhilarating events throughout the year offering world-class entertainment including Chinese New Year, Winterfest, and the Festival of Lights, amongst many more leaving guests entertained all year round.

2. Yas Waterworld: Yas Waterworld, the World's Leading Waterpark is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE's pearl-diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience. Home to a captivating world of rides, slides, and attractions - six of which can be found nowhere else in the world - and diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld will get the chance to create memorable experiences with every visit.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE's premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with a local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else. 3. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world's first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, located on Yas Island, the UAE's premier family destination for entertainment & leisure. The park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera like Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, and The Flintstones, all under one roof for the first time in the region. At Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, guests are transported to six immersive lands, including Warner Bros. Plaza, DC Entertainment's Metropolis, and Gotham City, as well as Warner Bros. Animation's Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch. The Park features a total of 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, and unique live entertainment, for an unparalleled one-of-a-kind experience. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi offers endless family fun and adventures. 4. CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Located in the heart of Yas Island, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is the world's ultimate adventure hub offering world-class skydiving and climbing experiences. Whether beginners or experienced skydivers and climbers, CLYMB Abu Dhabi offers a first-of-its-kind experience for guests of all ages (with an age limit of three years and above for skydiving and four years and above for climbing). Guests are guided every step of the way with the help of our highly skilled instructors. Whether conquering a new flying position or tackling the highest wall, CLYMB Abu Dhabi's instructors help guests progress to the next level, taking into consideration their level of experience and comfort. CLIMB Abu Dhabi houses two record-breaking attractions; the Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber and the indoor climbing wall The SUMMYT. 5. MAD The true experience of living on Yas Island comes from partying at MAD, UAE's biggest indoor nightclub. The club features 360-degree projection mapping, huge animated LED screens, and a beautiful setting. One may witness MAD's wild entertainment shows, fun-themed parties, and world-class artist line-up. 6. Yas Marina Awarded a Five Gold Anchor rating from The Global Marina Accreditation, Yas Marina is one of UAE's finest marinas, featuring vibrant venues offering dining, fitness, and leisure facilities. Situated on Yas Island, the wet-berth marina with a capacity for 227 vessels, as well as dry-berth facilities for an additional 93 boats, features licensed restaurants, bars, and lounges, which cater to all tastes and budgets.

From premier fitness facilities and physiotherapy to water sports and boat charters, there are unique experiences for guests of all levels, whether they are looking to try something new, socialize, compete or develop skills. 7. Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at YasKartzone, drive an Aston Martin GT4 on the F1® circuit, improve your fitness levels at TrainYas or participate in one of our many sporting events, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

8. Yas Beach With its white sands, crystal clear waters, and natural mangrove surroundings, Yas Beach is an idyllic getaway perfect for watersport enthusiasts and families. Set upon a sun lounger to soak up some rays or savor tropical sips and delicious bites at any of our restaurants. 9. Yas Mall is Abu Dhabi's biggest, and the UAE's second-largest, shopping center. The light-drenched three-level mall offers an impressive array of stores, including international retailers and eateries, and a 20-screen cinema operated by VOX Cinemas. 10. Accommodation One can experience world-class hospitality with the finest chains of hotels. From 3-star comfort to 5-star luxury, Yas Island offers a collection of hotels that cater to all your needs.

With eight hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the destination features more than 165 dining experiences.

