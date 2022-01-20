Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains on mining strength, Unilever boost; Deliveroo jumps

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday led by mining stocks and Unilever after the consumer products maker dropped its plan to acquire GSK's healthcare business, while food delivery platform Deliveroo jumped on order growth hitting the top of its outlook range. Food delivery company Deliveroo rose 5.6% on strong quarterly order value growth.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:14 IST
FTSE 100 gains on mining strength, Unilever boost; Deliveroo jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday led by mining stocks and Unilever after the consumer products maker dropped its plan to acquire GSK's healthcare business, while food delivery platform Deliveroo jumped on order growth hitting the top of its outlook range. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, helped by miners BHP Group, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Unilever.

Unilever rose 1.5% after it effectively abandoned its plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, saying it would not raise its 50-billion-pound offer that GSK previously rejected. The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.4%.

Primark owner Associated British Foods dropped 1% after it said the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant dented shopper numbers in December. Food delivery company Deliveroo rose 5.6% on strong quarterly order value growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022