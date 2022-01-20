Max Healthcare Institute inks pact with Muthoot Hospitals to operate upcoming hospital in Delhi

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Muthoot Hospitals to manage and operate the former's upcoming facility in the national capital.

The healthcare provider has entered into a long-term services agreement with Muthoot Hospitals for operations and management (O&M) of 300-plus beds hospital being constructed and developed at Sector 10, Dwarka, MHIL said in a statement.

This is the first phase of the hospital on 8.62 acres of land and has a potential to add another 1,000 plus beds in due course of time, it added.

The current arrangement is, however, restricted to the first phase only, MHIL stated.

The hospital, when commissioned, shall be operated under the name of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. ''The arrangement underscores the focus and success of our strategic asset light model of growth and to start with, it will add 8 per cent to our overall capacity in near future,'' Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi noted.

The new hospital will allow the company to further strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR, he added.

