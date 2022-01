BRIEF-EMA Says Spikevax Product Information To Be Updated To Include Paraesthesia As Rare Side Effect

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: ASSESSMENT OF WHETHER VACCINATION CAN CAUSE CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME (IS ONGOING FOR PFIZER AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES

* EMA SAYS FOR SPIKEVAX, PRODUCT INFORMATION WILL BE UPDATED TO INCLUDE PARAESTHESIA (UNUSUAL FEELING IN THE SKIN) AS A RARE SIDE EFFECT * EMA: IN JANUARY 2022, PRAC CONCLUDED THAT TRANSVERSE MYELITIS SHOULD BE ADDED TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION AS A SIDE EFFECT OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE Further company coverage:

