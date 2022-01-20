Libya announces process to reunify its central bank
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya announced a process to reunify its central bank on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.
"A contract to provide professional services to support in the delivery of the agreed Reunification Roadmap was signed with Deloitte, a leading professional services firm", according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement