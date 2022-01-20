Sustainability of business extremely important: CII Southern Region

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region has urged the Tamil Nadu government to support industries as sustainability of businesses was 'extremely important' in the wake of current Covid-19 situation.

The industries' body on Thursday in its recommendations submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin suggested that a 'containment strategy' based on micro zones towards managing the pandemic be rolled out.

CII is working with the state government towards business continuity and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises to overcome the economic downturn by facilitating cross sector initiatives and policy interventions, CII Southern Region Chairman and industrialist C K Ranganathan said.

''CII thanks the Tamil Nadu government for rendering support for the industries during the pandemic and would also urge the government to continuously support the industry for economic growth,'' he said.

In the set of recommendations made to the government, CII said social and economic activities need to be considered separately and mass gatherings for any social sports, entertainment should be ''restricted''.

''CII suggests a containment strategy based on micro zones. These are small, clearly marked geographical areas identified and demarcated by district administrations, such as neighbourhoods, villages, taluks, urban bodies, to monitor and manage the outbreak'', CII said in the recommendation.

Random sampling for testing and seropositivity and early warning systems would facilitate tracking the spread of the contagion, it said. CII said in micro containment zones, all factories may be allowed to function under certain conditions of hygiene and safety while work from home should be the norm as far as possible for offices.

Tamil Nadu, being a progressive state, is at the forefront on socio-economic development, CII Tamil Nadu Chairman S Chandrakumar said.

Calibrated restrictions would help the State sustain the growth momentum and also ensure livelihood of people during challenging times, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)