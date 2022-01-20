Left Menu

Concor Dec-qtr net rises 24 pc to Rs 276 cr

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 225.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Total income during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,994.18 crore, from Rs 1,842.11 crore in the year-ago period.Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,632 crore, as compared to Rs 1,545.79 crore earlier.

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 24.46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.35 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 225.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Total income during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,994.18 crore, from Rs 1,842.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,632 crore, as compared to Rs 1,545.79 crore earlier. Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Container Corporation of India is into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chains.

