FIR against 5 for duping biz partner of Rs 2.63 cr in Gurugram

Police have booked a couple and three others for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 2.5 crore from their business partner, officials said on Thursday.

Rizwan Khan, a resident of Sector 52, alleged in his police complaint that he met the key accused Mukesh Talwar through a friend named Amandeep a few years ago.

The trio set up a business in 2019, and in 2020, they began exporting face masks to Australia through an e-commerce platform.

“It was in March 2020 when Mukesh Talwar, posing as Mohit, director of an e-commerce platform, procured a tender to supply face masks to Australia. He claimed that they got service charge against the supply of masks but the money never reflected in the company’s account,” Khan said in the police complaint. He alleged that he then learned about Talwar having transferred Rs 2.63 crore to the account of a Dubai-based firm, headed by Sunny Gujral, a relative of the latter. An FIR has been registered against Talwar, his wife Sheetal Talwar, Amandeep, and two others named Dhruv and Madhu Gandhi under Sections 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by employee), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station, sub-inspector Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said.

