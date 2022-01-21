Modair sets up tech-enabled air logistics firm

Aviation firm Modair said on Friday it has set up a tech-enabled air logistics company Modair Express to cater to the cargo market, connecting Tier-II and Tier -III towns with the key cities across the country. Making same day delivery feasible, the newly launched company is a multi-phased project to ensure maximum coverage by linking north, east and other SEZ industrial hubs with Delhi, ModAir Aviation IFSC Pvt Ltd (Modair) said in a release.

Enthused by the surging demand for airborne shipments, Modair is rapidly adding aircraft to its fleet to expand its air cargo business, the company added. The logistics company will offer large varieties of products, covering the customers' needs pan-India, it said, adding the firm is committed to satisfy requested demands by offering solutions mainly for cargo operation between Tier-I to Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

“We aim to connect all the remote locations with Modair Express. The country's air cargo business is poised to take off in a big way with the fast emerging need of transporting imported goods and medical equipment from one region to another as quickly as possible. In particular, the growth of the 'value buying' segment is quite encouraging for the air cargo segment,” said Atul Jain, Chairman, Modair. However, the segment faces a huge shortage of dependable service providers, he said. Modair is committed to drive the businesses of its clients with a modern, innovative fleet in service and on order, Jain added. The company said with its small freighter aircraft fleet, it aims to offer flexibility in loading cargo -- medicines, time sensitive and any other type of cargo -- which requires special handling or care.

Modair Express will build a strong network, ensuring efficient e-commerce services on a single day and maximum connectivity for the export hubs and sub-hubs by serving them, as per the release.

