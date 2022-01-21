Left Menu

German Navy officer airlifted from ship off Mumbai coast due to medical emergency

The air evacuation from German Naval Ship Bayern located about 275 kms from Mumbai was coordinated by the Western Naval Command, the Navy said.The officer was taken to INHS Asvini, where he was attended to by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors and underwent several tests.The patient is stable and is under observation, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:03 IST
German Navy officer airlifted from ship off Mumbai coast due to medical emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A German Navy officer was airlifted from a naval ship in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast following a medical emergency, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The officer was in the German naval ship Bayern, which was about 275 kms from the city coast. He was air-lifted on Thursday, it said.

''Based on a request from the German Embassy, the patient was landed at INS Shikra by a ship-borne Super Lynx helicopter. The air evacuation from German Naval Ship Bayern located about 275 kms from Mumbai was coordinated by the Western Naval Command,'' the Navy said.

The officer was taken to INHS Asvini, where he was attended to by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors and underwent several tests.

The patient is stable and is under observation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022