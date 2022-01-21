China shares close lower as tech, healthcare drag

Left Menu

** Nearly 30 generic drugmakers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East will make cheap versions of Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill, under a landmark U.N.-backed deal to give poorer nations wider access to a drug seen as a weapon in fighting the pandemic. ** The CSI Info Tech index fell 1.48% after China's anti-graft watchdog pledged to investigate and punish any corrupt behaviour found behind internet platform monopolies as part of a focus on "new challenges and new situations" in its corruption crackdown.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
Chinese shares fell on Friday as technology firms slid following a watchdog's fresh vow to crack down on corruption among internet platforms, while a U.N.-backed deal to produce cheap versions of a COVID-19 pill weighed on healthcare firms. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.91% at 3,522.57.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.92%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.56%, the real estate index down 0.97% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.43%. ** Nearly 30 generic drugmakers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East will make cheap versions of Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill, under a landmark U.N.-backed deal to give poorer nations wider access to a drug seen as a weapon in fighting the pandemic.

** The CSI Info Tech index fell 1.48% after China's anti-graft watchdog pledged to investigate and punish any corrupt behaviour found behind internet platform monopolies as part of a focus on "new challenges and new situations" in its corruption crackdown. ** Broad investor sentiment remains fragile amid signs of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

** In the latest indication of easing moves to combat a slowing economy, sources told Reuters that China's central bank will cut interest rates on its standing lending facility loans for all tenors on Friday. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.45% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.021%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.9%. ** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3416 per U.S. dollar unchanged from its late session close on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

