Get back to work in the office, Britain's business minister says

People should get to work in offices to benefit from in-person collaboration because the world must learn to live with the coronavirus after a pandemic that has wiped trillions of dollars off global output, Britain's business minister said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:43 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Flickr
People should get to work in offices to benefit from in-person collaboration because the world must learn to live with the coronavirus after a pandemic that has wiped trillions of dollars off global output, Britain's business minister said on Friday. "We should get back to work," British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC radio. "We've got to get back to some degree of normality."

"People working in the office do get benefits from working with colleagues, being able to interact directly with them and I want to get back to a sense that, you know, that the pandemic is turning from a pandemic into an endemic," he said. "It's something we have to live with. And if we are going to live with it, I think the sooner we get back to the pre-Covid world the better in terms of workplace practices," Kwarteng said.

