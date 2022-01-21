CGI supports Karnataka Government to strengthen their COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) partners with Oasis Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) to support and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure at the COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru.

To combat the third wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka Government is reinforcing their existing COVID Care Centres across Bengaluru to test, screen, and treat COVID-19 patients. CGI is augmenting the government's pandemic-related efforts by providing and setting up critical medical equipment at the Mahalakshmi Layout CCC in Bengaluru.

With CGI's sponsorship, the CCC will be equipped with an 80 liters per minute (LPM) Oxygen Generation Plant, 27 Multipara monitors, 18 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, ECG machine, 250-liter oxygen dura cylinder, and Suction apparatus. Additionally, CGI has also donated and set up 45 ICU beds to the KC General Hospital, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

K Gopalaiah, MLA, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Minister of Excise, Government of Karnataka, speaking at the CCC inauguration, said, ''We appreciate CGI's timely support and sponsorship. What started as a COVID Care Centre will now be converted into a full-time, state-of-the-art medical facility with the help of CGI, that will benefit 500,000 people in our constituency. We thank them for their generous contribution to the government and the citizens of Bengaluru.'' ''We're proud of our continued partnership with the Government of Karnataka to be able to provide critical support since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to have this opportunity to set up and strengthen the COVID Care Centre at Mahalakshmi Layout to help the government provide the best possible treatment and care for COVID-19 patients during this third wave and in the long-term,'' said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI. In India, CGI employs more than 17,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Oasis Foundation Oasis Foundation is a project implementation partner established in 2010. A non-governmental organization registered under the Karnataka Society Registration Act,1960. The Mission of the foundation is to promote sustainable development models that generate opportunities and options for self-employment, sustainable livelihood, and improved quality of life, especially for the disadvantaged sections of the society. The vision of the organization is to create a prosperous, peaceful, Healthy society ensuring Human and environmental wellbeing. Learn more at http://oasisfoundation.net/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063988/CGI_Logo.jpg

