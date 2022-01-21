Omega Seiki Mobility inks strategic alliance with Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility

EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Friday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility to initially launch 10,000 units of its cargo three-wheeler, Rage+, with smart, swappable batteries across the country.

The collaboration will give OSM the access to Sun Mobility's nationwide network of Swap Points with advanced Quick Interchange Station (QIS) and real-time visibility via an IOT-based, end-to-end energy infrastructure management platform, the company said in a release.

Sun Mobility's Swap Points are available at convenient locations such as Indian Oil Corporation's fuel stations and it takes less than 2-minute for a driver to swap the batteries, as per the release.

''The alliance with Sun Mobility will allow us to add new value to our product portfolio with class-leading swapping technology. The ability to quickly get a new set of charged batteries will play a pivotal role in adoption of EVs in a market like India,'' said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

These lithium-ion batteries have been developed and assembled by Sun Mobility in India with highly-efficient, sustainable, and cutting-edge technology, OSM said.

This swappable battery technology also offers interoperability across two and three-wheelers, it said.

''Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the last-mile transportation segment by making refueling faster, affordable, more accessible and convenient via battery swapping.

''We are equally excited to partner with Omega Seiki and help equip their vehicles with our global interoperable smart mobility solution and alter the way people and goods move today,'' said Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, Sun Mobility.

The introduction of these new swappable batteries makes Omega Seiki Mobility the only manufacturer in India, to have a complete end-to-end mobility solution with its range of three-wheelers, the company said.

These include a fixed, long-range battery, a rapid charging battery which dramatically reduces downtime and now a swappable battery option, it said. PTI IAS DRR

