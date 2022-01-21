Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Friday declined by Rs 19 to Rs 6,390 per 10 quintals in the futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for the February delivery was trading down by Rs 19, or 0.30 per cent, at Rs 6,390 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 77,560 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

