FedEx Express commences electric vehicle trials in India

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of leading global express transportation company FedEx Corp, on Friday announced the commencement of electric vehicle (EV) trials in India with Bengaluru to begin with, as part of its global goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

The trial, which is expected to conclude within a month in Bengaluru, will test the vehicle technology within FedEx Express operations, assessing the vehicles' operational effectiveness on a standard route fully loaded with packages, the company said in a statement.

Following positive trial results, FedEx Express will extend the trial to Delhi, it said.

The company said that with last-mile delivery, burgeoning thanks to rapid e-commerce growth, each new electric vehicle added to the FedEx delivery fleet in India can reduce fuel consumption and emissions equivalent to five passenger cars.

''FedEx has a mission to connect the world responsibly and resourcefully, and I'm incredibly pleased to announce the launch of our electric vehicle trial in India, which is in line with our global goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040,'' Mohamad Sayegh, vice-president (India Operations) of FedEx Express, said.

With the growth of e-commerce in India, FedEx Express is constantly looking for ways to support this momentum while reducing environmental impact, he said.

''The commencement of EV trials brings us one step closer to this vision,'' Sayegh added.

Vehicle electrification is one of the key areas in FedEx's journey toward reaching the goal of its carbon-neutral operations. By 2040, it is intended that the entire FedEx global parcel pick-up and delivery (PUD) fleet will be EVs, according to the statement.

This vehicle electrification goal is being approached through phased programs to replace existing vehicles, it said, adding, the aim is for 50 per cent of FedEx Express global PUD vehicle purchases to be EVs by 2025, rising to 100 per cent by 2030.

''The trial is a critical part of the integration of EV technology across our operations. Finding the right technology to serve our business, our customers, and our team members will play a key role in the successful integration of these vehicles into the FedEx Express fleet,'' Sayegh said.

The shift to electric vehicles also aligns with FedEx commitment to enhancing its services and solutions in India, offering customers connectivity and access to global markets, while helping safeguard the health of our planet, the company stated.

