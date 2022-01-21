Simplicity and transparency should be focus of National Single Window System: Goyal

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal has said simplicity of operations and transparency should be the focus of the National Single Window System (NSWS). Chairing a review meeting of the NSWS platform, Shri Goyal said there should be complete end-to-end testing of one set of approvals for each of the integrated Ministries on the NSWS portal.

The digital platform of NSWS facilitates investors to identify and apply for approvals. It supports information across 32 Central Ministries/ Departments and the platform has 14 States onboard namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The process for inclusion of 6 more States is in progress.

Shri Goyal said, in order to ensure faster approvals and save time, better communication strategy should be planned. To spread awareness about the platform, he directed that presentations be made before large corporations and to the Indian Missions abroad.

The Minister said a Chief Information Security Officer should be nominated to work exclusively for the security and risk monitoring of the NSWS portal. There should be no duplication of efforts and no physical interface, he said. "If any physical interface and interaction is needed, then it will be done through video conferencing on NSWS; Video Conferencing should be recorded and remain documentary evidence," said Shri Goyal during the review meeting held on 19th January.

The minister stressed on the importance of user feedback. "It is critical to meet timelines which can be possible through continuous upgradation of the system," he said.

Shri Goyal said that a meeting with States and UTs be organised next month to bring more states onboard the NSWS.

The Know Your Approvals (KYA) service is live on the NSWS with 544 approvals across 32 Central Ministries/ Departments. A total of 3,259 approvals are listed. Efforts are under progress to ensure that 13 more Ministries/Departments are onboarded by 31st March 2022 with another 360 approvals/registrations.

The first approval through the NSWS portal has been granted on 11 January 2022 to M/s CMR-Kataria Recycling Private Limited for the Vehicle Scrappage Facility RVSF, Kheda, Gujarat with a capacity of 67,000 vehicles. The approval has been made possible within a timeline of 63 days since RVSF application was submitted online on 08 November 2021.

