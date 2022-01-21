Ruchira Green Earth expands products portfolio of flagship firm AKIRA Li-ion EV Batteries

Ruchira Green Earth, a lithium-ion batteries and allied products maker, on Friday said it is expanding the products portfolio of its flagship brand AKIRA Li-ion EV Batteries, to corner a higher domestic market share.

AKIRA Li-ion EV Batteries' product range caters to electric scooters, auto and cycles, apart from commercial vehicles, loaders, forklift trucks, and golf carts, among others.

Established in 2020, Ruchira is advancing the technology to produce dependable li-ion EV batteries under 'AKIRA' brand.

As the electric vehicle segment in India has come a long way, the market has shifted from a slow speed to high speed, the demand for more reliable and high-performance li-ion batteries has increased, the company said in a statement.

Designed exclusively for Indian weather conditions, these high-performance EV batteries are capable of managing increasing volatility, and Ruchira Green Earth has already established itself as the frontrunner in this segment, it said.

Ruchira Green Earth is now enhancing the product portfolio of AKIRA Li-ion EV Batteries to capture a sizeable market share of lithium-ion batteries in India, it said.

''Our manufacturing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and technology so much so, we have acquired the potential to customize the li-ion batteries for the bigger OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to cater to their specific needs,'' Ruchira Green Earth Director Deepan Garg said.

He added that committed to making a difference in the industry, the company is advancing the technology and producing EV batteries for all the segments of EVs. ''Our product range has created an edge over others due to their unique energy-storage technology and excellent energy and power capabilities.'' In terms of technology, the company said it has adopted a fully automated process without any manual intervention.

Available in a wide range of models in two-wheeler and three-wheeler power categories, AKIRA Li-ion EV Batteries products are equipped with the cutting-edge latest technology and easy to install features, the company said.

