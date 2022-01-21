Left Menu

CSB Bank witnesses 3-fold jump in net profit to Rs 148 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:08 IST
CSB Bank witnesses 3-fold jump in net profit to Rs 148 cr in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

CSB Bank on Friday reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profits to Rs 148.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The Thrissur-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 53.05 crore for the third quarter of the previous financial year.

However, total income during the reported quarter declined to Rs 579.81 crore as against Rs 614.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.62 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, as against 1.77 per cent by the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net NPAs also rose to 1.38 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.74 per cent at the end of December 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022