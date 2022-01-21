Left Menu

Hong Kong revokes ban on Boeing 737

Updated: 21-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:29 IST
Hong Kong revokes ban on Boeing 737
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Airline operators can resume flying Boeing Co's 737 aircraft in Hong Kong, as the city's Civil Aviation Department lifted its ban on the aircraft on Friday, after nearly three years.

