Hong Kong revokes ban on Boeing 737
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:29 IST
Airline operators can resume flying Boeing Co's 737 aircraft in Hong Kong, as the city's Civil Aviation Department lifted its ban on the aircraft on Friday, after nearly three years.
