Driver, conductor killed after bus rams into truck in Hoshiarpur
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:01 IST
A bus driver and a conductor were killed and six passengers injured when their bus rammed into a truck parked on a roadside near Tuto Mazara, about 30 kms from here, on Saturday, said police.
The accident took place when the bus bearing Punjab registration number was on its way to Hoshiarpur from Delhi, they said.
The deceased were identified as driver Gurnam Singh (50) and conductor Jatinder Kumar (35).
Station House Officer Mahilpur Police Station Balwinder Pal said the injured were admitted in a hospital at Mahilpur.
