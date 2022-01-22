Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:27 IST
Over 650 kg adulterated paneer seized from Bhiwandi dairy
Over 650 kilograms of adulterated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) were seized from a dairy in Dapoda area of Bhiwandi in Thane district in a raid by a Food and Drug Administration team, an official said on Saturday.

The raid took place on Thursday and seized items include palm oil, acetic acid, the Narpoli police station official said.

The owner of the dairy has been charged under IPC and FDA Act provisions, he added.

