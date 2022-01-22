Left Menu

MP: Janpad Panchayat official suspended after bribery video goes viral

A Janpad Panchayat official in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district was suspended after a purported video showing him taking money went viral on social media. In the clip going viral on social media, a man who is shooting the video is putting some money in a drawer and the official sitting on the chair asks how much and for what.In reply, the man says it is Rs 7,500 for signing a road related file.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:58 IST
MP: Janpad Panchayat official suspended after bribery video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A Janpad Panchayat official in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district was suspended after a purported video showing him taking money went viral on social media. Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra on Saturday evening suspended with immediate effect Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DN Patel, who is posted in Ashta, some 80 kiloemtres from the state capital, under Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1966, an official said. In the clip going viral on social media, a man who is shooting the video is putting some money in a drawer and the official sitting on the chair asks how much and for what.

In reply, the man says it is Rs 7,500 for signing a road related file.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022