PM Modi unveils Bose's hologram statue at India Gate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter.
A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.
The statue, Modi had said earlier, will be a fitting tribute to Bose's immense contribution to the freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him.
The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.
An invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.
The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, the government has said.
The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.
