Maha: 5 dead after trucks rams into car, motorcycles

Five people were killed after a truck rammed into a car and two motorcycles on Pune-Ahmednagar road on Sunday evening, a police official said.

According to the Shikrapur police station official, a truck going from Pune to Ahmednagar veered off the road, moved to the opposite lane and dashed into two motorcycles and a car, he said.

''As per preliminary information, two occupants of the car and three people on the two motorcycles died. Four died on the spot and one succumbed in hospital,'' he informed.

