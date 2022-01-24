Left Menu

Over 21,900 families who lost member to Covid given Rs 50,000 ex-gratia: Delhi govt

A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund DDRF, officials said on Sunday.This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana.A total of 25,586 people have died due to Covid in Delhi so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 00:01 IST
Over 21,900 families who lost member to Covid given Rs 50,000 ex-gratia: Delhi govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday.

This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'.

''A total of 25,586 people have died due to Covid in Delhi so far. Families of 21,914 of them have received one time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000. The remaining applications are being processed,'' a government official said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday released an additional amount of Rs 100 crore to 11 districts for the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kin of people who have died of Covid in Delhi, officials said.

The fresh fund of Rs 100 crore is over and above Rs 100 crore released to the districts earlier this month.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' notified in June last year, the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government is also providing a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to households that have lost their sole breadwinner and to children orphaned due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization; UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022