PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever https://on.ft.com/3qW8HiK - Rolls-Royce seeks bids for site to make small nuclear power plants https://on.ft.com/3tWGnhU

- Airlines will be forced to fly more this summer to retain UK landing rights https://on.ft.com/341B59S Overview

- Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund Trian Partners has built a stake in Unilever PLC, ratcheting up the pressure on the FTSE 100 company after its abortive pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline PLC's consumer health business. - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, the UK aero-engine maker, has launched a competition between regions in England and Wales to be the location of the main factory to build a planned fleet of small nuclear reactors.

- Airlines will be forced to fly more regularly this summer to retain their take-off and landing rights at UK airport as the transport department said carriers would have to hand back airport slots if they were not used 70% of the time from March 27, up from the current threshold of 50%. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)